The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance regarding travelers returning to the U.S. from countries that have a Level 3 travel health notice. Presently, these countries include China, Iran, Italy and South Korea. The new guidance requires travelers to stay home for 14 days from the time they left these countries in order to maintain social distancing.

Emory University will observe this guidance for all returning travelers, including faculty staff, and students. This means all returning travelers must wait 14 days before returning to campus. An update sent to the Emory community provides details on how to follow this directive and resources for questions and assistance.

Emory continues the indefinite suspension of all official and previously authorized travel for students, faculty and staff to China, Iran, Italy and South Korea. Please note this restriction was expanded recently to include faculty and staff traveling to Italy and South Korea. This restriction includes travel for university-related activities such as teaching, study abroad, conferences, internships, research, recruiting, business meetings and special events. Any requests for approval of travel to any of these countries must be made through the Executive Travel Safety Committee and submitted to: global@emory.edu.

Given the dynamic nature of the outbreak, all Emory students, staff and faculty who are planning international travel are encouraged to review the CDC’s up-to-date information on travelers’ health issues. Emory also contracts with International SOS to provide travelers on Emory business a variety of online health, safety and security resources.

There are currently no travel restrictions within the U.S., however this could change.