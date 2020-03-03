COVID-19
Emory University is closely monitoring the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) outbreak that was first detected in China and has since spread to other countries. The Georgia Department of Public Health has announced there are several cases in the state. Emory Healthcare has admitted patients who tested positive for COVID-19. Emory’s commitment to the health and safety of our community is paramount. A team of representatives from emergency preparedness, health care, campus life and other units are taking action around-the-clock to protect students, faculty, staff and visitors. We also continue to work closely with local and state partners to monitor and manage the outbreak.
Coronaviruses are a group of viruses that can cause several symptoms including fever, coughing, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing. The disease caused by this novel coronavirus has been named COVID-19. The majority of people experience mild symptoms, while others have severe illnesses including reports of the virus leading to death. Patients who are older and have pre-existing medical problems appear to be at the highest risk for complications.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance regarding travelers returning to the U.S. from countries that have a Level 3 travel health notice. Presently, these countries include China, Iran, Italy and South Korea. The new guidance requires travelers to stay home for 14 days from the time they left these countries in order to maintain social distancing.
Emory University will observe this guidance for all returning travelers, including faculty staff, and students. This means all returning travelers must wait 14 days before returning to campus. An update sent to the Emory community provides details on how to follow this directive and resources for questions and assistance.
Emory continues the indefinite suspension of all official and previously authorized travel for students, faculty and staff to China, Iran, Italy and South Korea. Please note this restriction was expanded recently to include faculty and staff traveling to Italy and South Korea. This restriction includes travel for university-related activities such as teaching, study abroad, conferences, internships, research, recruiting, business meetings and special events. Any requests for approval of travel to any of these countries must be made through the Executive Travel Safety Committee and submitted to: global@emory.edu.
Given the dynamic nature of the outbreak, all Emory students, staff and faculty who are planning international travel are encouraged to review the CDC’s up-to-date information on travelers’ health issues. Emory also contracts with International SOS to provide travelers on Emory business a variety of online health, safety and security resources.
There are currently no travel restrictions within the U.S., however this could change.
New CDC guidance directs travelers stay home for 14 days from the time they left countries that have a Level 3 travel health notice. Currently this includes China, Iran, Italy and South Korea. Emory University is following this directive for all returning travelers, including faculty staff, and students. This means all returning travelers must stay home for 14 days from the time they left these countries before coming back to Emory in order to maintain social distancing. The CDC advises taking these steps to monitor your health and practice social distancing:
- Take your temperature with a thermometer two times a day and monitor for fever. Also watch for cough or trouble breathing.
- Stay home and avoid contact with others. Do not go to work or school for this 14-day period. Discuss your work situation with your employer before returning to work.
- Do not take public transportation, taxis or ride-shares during the time you are practicing social distancing.
- Avoid crowded places and limit your activities in public.
- Keep your distance from others (about 6 feet or 2 meters).
Emory community members who have questions or need assistance may contact the following resources:
- Students who have traveled to or through Level-3 countries within the past 14 days must call Student Health Services (404-727-7551) or Oxford Student Health Services (770-784-8376) for a risk assessment and further directives on social-distancing and self-monitoring.
- Faculty and staff who have traveled to or through Level-3 countries should call the Office of Occupational Injury Management at 404-686-8587 to receive a questionnaire.
If you have traveled to an affected geographic area within the past 14 days or have been in contact with someone suspected of or confirmed to have COVID-19 and are experiencing fever, cough or trouble breathing, please contact your healthcare provider for assessment and further direction.
Students who have traveled to or through affected areas within the past 14 days must call Student Health Services (404-727-7551) or Oxford Student Health Services (770-784-8376) for a risk assessment and further directives on social-distancing and self-monitoring.
Faculty and staff with recent travel to affected areas seek guidance from the Office of Occupational Injury Management, 404-686-8587.
If you are having chest pain, serious difficulty breathing, or another type of medical emergency, please call 911.
Emory is currently operating under normal schedules. If there are changes, we will communicate with campus.
We encourage the entire community to continue to follow CDC precautions to prevent the spread of illnesses, including COVID-19 and influenza.
Campus Services has implemented an additional cleaning process. This step utilizes a disinfectant that will be sprayed in common spaces across all campus facilities. The disinfectant will not be applied in private spaces. The process will occur during the overnight shift.
Outside of these hours, Campus Services will continue cleaning and disinfecting high traffic areas, such as public restrooms in university buildings and residence halls, fraternity and sorority housing, recreation facilities, the Emory Student Center and Woodruff Library. Hand sanitizer stations are also located in high use areas across campus.
Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to continue the practice of cleaning personal areas, such as offices and private rooms.
Campus Services is following the recommendations of the CDC and other public health experts and will adjust plans if guidelines change.
Emory Healthcare has admitted our first patient who has tested positive for COVID-19. We are committed to maintaining patient privacy in accordance with federal regulations. The coronavirus situation remains fluid and we are prepared to see more admissions and ambulatory visits moving forward. For patients who test presumptive positive, depending on their condition, they may or may not remain in the hospital. In some instances, patients may be sent home for home quarantine in coordination with Georgia Department of Public Health to await a confirmation from the CDC. If a test result is confirmed and the patient requires hospital care, Emory Healthcare is fully prepared and equipped to treat the patient. We are following all established screening protocols and have implemented infection control best practices throughout the health system.
Emory Healthcare is working closely with state and local public health agencies in following potential COVID-19 cases. Emory Healthcare has unique expertise with infectious disease care and research, and we are actively monitoring the coronavirus situation. We are following all protocols and safety measures to ensure patients, their families and our health care community remain safe and we will continue to keep the public educated and informed.
A pandemic is the spread of a new disease worldwide. While COVID-19 has not been labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization, Emory is developing plans should the situation worsen. Multiple units across the university – including Human Resources, Campus Life, Emory Healthcare, International Student and Scholar Services, Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response and the Offices of the President and Provost – are working to address health and safety needs as well as housing, academic progress, study abroad programs and other related issues. Updates will be provided once specifics are finalized.
Good hygiene, particularly hand hygiene, can reduce the risk of many infections, including COVID-19.
We are still in flu season and the following tips can help keep everyone healthy:
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Stay home when you are sick and seek medical attention if symptoms worsen.
- Avoid close contact with those who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces.
- Get a flu shot.
Below are links to several resources. Emory will continue to provide updates as more details become available.
- World Health Organization (WHO) information about coronavirus
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Situation Summary
- Emory Student Health Services
- Oxford Student Health Services
- TravelWell Center
- Emory’s Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response
- Emory International Student and Scholar Services
Emory also offers support resources that are available to faculty, staff and students who would like help responding to various concerns affecting their well-being:
- Counseling and Psychological Services(CAPS) provides individual, group and couples counseling; stress management classes; and community outreach to provide support for students and assist them in negotiating emotional and interpersonal difficulties as they matriculate through Emory University. 404-727-7450. Those seeking these services on the Oxford College campus should contact the Office of Counseling and Career Services, 770-784-8394.
- Student Health Services (SHS) offers free psychiatric services for all enrolled Emory students. Services include diagnostic psychiatric evaluations, medication evaluations, long-term management of psychiatric medications and community referrals. Learn more informationabout reaching SHS for after-hours emergencies or call 404-727-7551. Those seeking these services on the Oxford College campus should contact its office of Student Health Services, 770-784-8376 or oxfordshs@emory.edu.
- Office of Spiritual and Religious Life has offices in Cannon Chapel (Suite 316) and the Alumni Memorial University Center (Suite 125). The office offers worship, prayer, meditation and retreats; support for religious and philosophical communities; educational and spiritual programs; connections with service and social justice efforts; confidential pastoral counseling; and support with planning vigils and other rituals for students, faculty and staff. 404-727-6226; email: religiouslife@emory.edu. On the Oxford College campus, contact Chaplain Lyn Pace, 770-784-8392 or ppace@emory.edu.
- Student Intervention Services (SIS) assists students in times of crisis. It also offers impartial, judgment-free counsel for students seeking guidance and assistance through life's ongoing challenges. 404-430-1120.
- Faculty Staff Assistance Program (FSAP) provides support for employees, including daytime emergency appointments and on-call after-hours services. Visit the emergency services webpageor call 404-727-9355 (WELL).
- Let’s Talk! is an informal, free, confidential, drop-in consultation service that allows graduate students to speak with a clinician and receive support for challenges they may be experiencing. Let’s Talk for Laney graduate students is held on Wednesdays, from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Fridays, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Woodruff (main) Library Office 315. Let’s Talk for Emory Law students is held on Wednesdays, from noon to 3 p.m. in the law school G144.
Resources and Information
What to do if you have symptoms
If you have traveled to an affected geographic area within the past 14 days or have been in contact with someone suspected of or confirmed to have COVID-19 and are experiencing fever, cough or trouble breathing, please contact your healthcare provider for assessment and further direction. Emory students should contact Student Health Services, 404-727-7551 or Oxford Student Health Services, 770-784-8376. Faculty and staff with recent travel to affected areas may seek guidance from the Office of Occupational Injury Management, 404-686-8587. If after hours or on weekends, please call the OIM Nurse Practitioner on call at 404-686-5500 and enter the ID #50464.Call Student Health ServicesCall Oxford Student Health ServicesCall Office of Occupational Injury Management
Study Abroad and Travel Restrictions
Emory continues the indefinite suspension of all official and previously authorized travel for students, faculty and staff to China, Iran, Italy and South Korea. This restriction includes travel for university-related activities such as teaching, study abroad, conferences, internships, research, recruiting, business meetings and special events. Any requests for approval of travel to any of these countries must be made through the Executive Travel Safety Committee.Contact the Executive Travel Safety Committee
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has extensive information about the disease. The CDC issues guidance for travelers returning from countries with wide-spread ongoing transmission of the disease and offers additional resources.View Guidance for Travelers
Supporting our Community
In a special message about coronavirus, President Claire E. Sterk, students and staff reflect on the personal impact of the global health crisis, encouraging everyone at Emory to remember that “you are part of a community of care” with resources available if you need them.
Latest Updates and Coverage
Featured
Communication readiness during coronavirus outbreak
Ruth Parker, MD, professor at Emory’s School of Medicine, contributes to a National Academy of Medicine report detailing the urgent need for coordinated, trusted sources of information to protect public health during the coronavirus outbreak and to strengthen the health information infrastructure for when the next novel infection strikes.
Pregnancy and coronavirus
Denise Jamieson, MD, chair of Emory’s Department of Gynecology & Obstetrics, is one of three experts who wrote the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists’ practice guidelines for health care providers for treating pregnant women infected with COVID-19. She also wrote similar guidelines in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology.
Emory’s TravelWell Center assists travelers during coronavirus outbreak
Henry Wu, senior physician at Emory's School of Medicine and assistant professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases, discusses Emory TravelWell Center's work during the coronavirus outbreak and how travelers can protect themselves.
Emory expert: Venkat Narayan
Emory global health and diabetes expert Venkat Narayan talks about how people with diabetes are more susceptible to coronavirus.
