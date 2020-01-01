Fall 2020 Return to Campus

The August 19 arrival of undergraduates on campus marks the official beginning of the fall semester and a new academic year.

As we continue a phased-in return to campus throughout this summer, faculty, students, and staff will enter a new environment brought about by the current pandemic. We have worked with our public health experts, relying on the best medical and scientific advice, to implement plans to ensure we create a safe environment for all community members. As the world learns more about COVID-19, our plan will evolve over time and our protocols will be adjusted as needed.

Although we all will need to adopt different ways of connecting, collaborating, and learning, Emory’s mission remains constant: to deliver quality academic programs, make discoveries that lead to improving and saving lives, and teaching and mentoring students who become leaders in their chosen fields.

Our New Emory Environment "While much will be different this fall, there are core elements of the Emory experience that will remain the same: We will deliver courses that meet Emory’s rigorous standards and that are taught by our world-renowned faculty, members of the academic campus community will have access to the tremendous resources of our research university, and students will be part of a community known for its support while our students are pursuing degrees with us and throughout their careers. We will deliver an equivalent Emory experience, knowing the necessity of health and safety protocols will prevent us from providing an identical experience to past years." Read the entire June 11 message from President Claire E. Sterk and President-Elect Gregory L. Fenves